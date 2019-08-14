THE NEW ROSES Release Nothing But Wild Track-By-Track, Pt. 4; Video

German hard rockers, The New Roses, recently released their fourth studio album, Nothing But Wild, via Napalm Records. Order the album here, and watch a fourth track-by-track video below:

The New Roses entered the Top 10 of the German album chart with Nothing But Wild.

After successful live appearances all over the world, lately opening for KISS, and the invitation to tour with the legendary Scorpions in summer, the four-piece, centered around vocalist/guitarist Timmy Rough is ready to deliver the long awaited follow up for One For The Road (2017), which hit the top 20 in Germany.

Says the band: “On Nothing But Wild, we fully concentrated on catchy songs with big melodies. Our goal was to record a strong and energetic rock n' roll album without any frills and fillers. Simply true, simply loud, simply wild!”

Tracklisting:

"Soundtrack Of My Life"

"Can‘t Stop Rock & Roll"

"Down By The River"

"Nothing But Wild"

"Heartache"

"The Bullet"

"Runnin' Out Of Hearts"

"Unknown Territory"

"As The Crow Flies"

"Give & Take"

"The Only Thing"

"Meet Me Half Way"

"Glory Road"

"Glory Road" video:

"Can‘t Stop Rock & Roll":

"Down By The River" video:

Find the band's current live itinerary here.

Lineup:

Timmy Rough - vocals, guitar

Norman Bites - guitar

Hardy - bass

Urban Berz - drums