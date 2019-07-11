THE NEW ROSES Streaming New Song "Can't Stop Rock & Roll"
German hard rockers, The New Roses, are back to climb the rock Olympus with their fourth studio album, Nothing But Wild, out on August 2 via Napalm Records. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the song "Cant Stop Rock & Roll", below.
After successful live appearances all over the world, lately opening for KISS, and the invitation to tour with the legendary Scorpions in summer, the four-piece, centered around vocalist/guitarist Timmy Rough is ready to deliver the long awaited follow up for One For The Road (2017), which hit the top 20 in Germany.
Says the band: “On Nothing But Wild, we fully concentrated on catchy songs with big melodies. Our goal was to record a strong and energetic rock n' roll album without any frills and fillers. Simply true, simply loud, simply wild!”
Tracklisting:
"Soundtrack Of My Life"
"Can‘t Stop Rock & Roll"
"Down By The River"
"Nothing But Wild"
"Heartache"
"The Bullet"
"Runnin' Out Of Hearts"
"Unknown Territory"
"As The Crow Flies"
"Give & Take"
"The Only Thing"
"Meet Me Half Way"
"Glory Road"
"Can‘t Stop Rock & Roll":
"Down By The River" video:
2019 will be another year of constant touring for the band. Find their current live itinerary here.
Lineup:
Timmy Rough - vocals, guitar
Norman Bites - guitar
Hardy - bass
Urban Berz - drums
(Photo - Frank Dursthoff)