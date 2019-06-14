THE NEW ROSES To Release Nothing But Wild Album In August; "Down By The River" Single Streaming

German hard rockers, The New Roses, are back to climb the rock Olympus with their fourth studio album, Nothing But Wild, out on August 2 via Napalm Records. You can pre-order it here.

After successful live appearances all over the world, lately opening for KISS, and the invitation to tour with the legendary Scorpions in summer, the four-piece, centered around vocalist/guitarist Timmy Rough is ready to deliver the long awaited follow up for One For The Road (2017), which hit the top 20 in Germany.

Says the band: “On Nothing But Wild, we fully concentrated on catchy songs with big melodies. Our goal was to record a strong and energetic rock n' roll album without any frills and fillers. Simply true, simply loud, simply wild!”

The first single, “Down By The River”, the ultimate soundtrack to your rock summer.

Singer Timmy Rough states: "Most of the band members grew up near river Rhine. Needless to say that we spent most our youth at the river. A sixpack of beer, a cassette tape deck and a girl you can fall in love with immediately... and the river. That was all we needed. That’s the attitude we put in 'Down By The River'. Probably it will be played on any radio at any river and becomes the soundtrack of somebody’s summer.”

Listen to ”Down By The River” on your streaming or download service, or via the YouTube clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Soundtrack Of My Life"

"Can‘t Stop Rock & Roll"

"Down By The River"

"Nothing But Wild"

"Heartache"

"The Bullet"

"Runnin' Out Of Hearts"

"Unknown Territory"

"As The Crow Flies"

"Give & Take"

"The Only Thing"

"Meet Me Half Way"

"Glory Road"

"Down By The River":

2019 will be another year of constant touring for the band. Find their current live itinerary here.

Lineup:

Timmy Rough - vocals, guitar

Norman Bites - guitar

Hardy - bass

Urban Berz - drums

(Photo - Frank Dursthoff)