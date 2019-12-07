THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Featuring SOILWORK, ARCH ENEMY Members Announce The Aeromantic Experience Tour Dates For Europe

Swedish classic rock/A.O.R. supergroup The Night Flight Orchestra have issued the following announcement:

"Ladies and gentlemen! Welcome on board of the Aeromantic Experience. We will be flying to you very soon with our new intergalactic album, and we want to see our frequent flyers out there, and hope to see new midnight flyers joining us on this trip. We are taking One Desire with us. Fasten your seatbelts, we wish you a pleasant flight."

March

6 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

7 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

8 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

9 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

10 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

11 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

12 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

13 - Buchs, Switzerland - Krempel

14 - Pratteln, Swirtzerland - Z7

15 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

16 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

17 - Hannover, Germany - MusikZentrum

18 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

19 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

20 - München, Germany - Backstage

21 - Wien, Austria - Szene

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

24 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

25 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

26 - Saalfeld, Germany - Klubhaus

27 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

28 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

The NFO Air Crew:

Björn Strid -Vocals

Sharlee D' Angelo - Bass

David Andersson - Guitar

Richard Larsson - Keyboards

Jonas Källsbäck - Drums

Sebastian Forslund - Guitar

Backing Vocals by the Airline Annas - Anna Brygård and Anna-Mia Bonde

The Night Flight Orchestra recently released a brand new album teaser video and single for "Cabin Pressure Drops."

Earlier this year, the band announced that they had started recording the successor of 2018's Sometimes The World Ain't Enough which is due for a 2020 release. The band have been working at the Nordic Sound Labs using the same drum kit that was used during the recordings of ABBA's 1980 mega album Super Trouper.

The band comments, "So, you thought you knew what The Night Flight Orchestra was all about? You were sure that they were all about good times, boogie-woogie, radio-friendly A.O.R.? Damn, you were wrong. The one thing that has kept those ageing Swedish hearts beating for so long is DRAMA! Internal conflicts, external conflicts, rumours and exaggerations. Sometime early next year, The Night Flight Orchestra will release their new album. 'Cabin Pressure Drops' is a street opera based upon shattered dreams, broken illusions, and the fact that we are all something much less than the person we were supposed to be. But in the darkness there's a always a glimmer of hope. And from that glimmer of hope, with the right mindset, you can sculpt and create a whole lot of Swedish classic rock melodrama. Most bands are teasing with clips from the studio and interviews with various band members talking about how excited they are about the new material. The Night Flight Orchestra are beyond excited. Therefore, they've decided to release a tiny soap opera instead, set against the background of the instrumental 'Cabin Pressure Drops,' available on every streaming service near you. The Night Flight Orchestra would like to remind you that this is only the beginning…"