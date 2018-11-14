THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Featuring SOILWORK, ARCH ENEMY Members Discuss Second Album In New Video Trailer

Swedish classic/progressive rock supergroup The Night Flight Orchestra have released a brand new video trailer in which they talk about their second album, Skyline Whispers, as well as the exclusive bonus track, "September You're A Woman". Check it out below.

The Night Flight Orchestra recently announced that they will be re-releasing their early albums; their debut, Internal Affairs, as well as its successor, Skyline Whispers. The records include modern classics like "West Ruth Ave", "Transatlantic Blues", "Living For The Nighttime" and "Stiletto", amongst many more.

The album reissues will feature exclusive bonus tracks, revamped artwork, and will be available on vinyl for the first time ever. Pre-order here.

Internal Affairs and Skyline Whispers will be released on November 23rd, 2018 via Nuclear Blast.

Internal Affairs tracklisting:

"Siberian Queen"

"California Morning"

"Glowing City Madness"

"West Ruth Ave"

"Transatlantic Blues"

"Miami 502"

"Internal Affairs"

"1998"

"Stella Ain't No Dove"

"Montreal Midnight Supply"

"Green Hills Of Glumslöv"

Bonus track:

"Song For Ingebörg"

Skyline Whispers tracklisting:

"Sail On"

"Living For The Nighttime"

"Stilletto"

"Owaranai Palisades"

"Lady Jade"

"I Ain't Old I Ain't Young"

"All The Ladies"

"Spanish Ghosts"

"Demon Princess"

"Skyline Whispers"

"Roads Less Travelled"

"The Heather Reports"

Bonus track:

"September, You're A Woman"

Lineup:

Björn Strid - vocals

Sharlee D'Angelo - bass

David Andersson - guitars

Richard Larsson - keyboards

Jonas Källsbäck - drums

Sebastian Forslund - guitars, percussion, special FX

Anna-Mia Bonde - backing vocals

Anna Brygård - backing vocals

(Photo - Carlos Del Olmo Holmberg)