THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Featuring SOILWORK, ARCH ENEMY Members Perform "Satellite" Single At Wacken Open Air 2019; Pro-Shot Video
September 16, 2019, an hour ago
Earlier this summer, Swedish classic/progressive rock supergroup, The Night Flight Orchestra, released their new single, "Satellite". Now, footage of the band performing the song at Germany's Wacken Open Air 2019 can be seen below:
"Satellite" was recorded mostly in NSL studios, Skara, Sweden by the NFO and Thomas Plec Johansson, Mixed by Sebastian Bremen Forslund and mastered by Thomas Plec Johansson. Video directed by René U Valdes. The song includes guest features by a variety of musicians, such as Rachel Hall from british progressive rock icons Big Big Train.
Watch the official music video for "Satellite" below.
The Night Flight Orchestra members:
Björn Strid - vocals
Sharlee D' Angelo - bass
David Andersson - guitar
Richard Larsson - beyboards
Jonas Källsbäck - drums
Sebastian Forslund - guitar, percussion, special FX
Anna-Mia Bonde - backing vocals
Anna Brygård - backing vocals
"Satellite" also features the following guest musicians:
Rachel Hall - violin
Daniel Fäldt - kaval
Rasmus Ehrnborn - percussion
Johan Coma Courten Svensson - percussion