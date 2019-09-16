THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Featuring SOILWORK, ARCH ENEMY Members Perform "Satellite" Single At Wacken Open Air 2019; Pro-Shot Video

Earlier this summer, Swedish classic/progressive rock supergroup, The Night Flight Orchestra, released their new single, "Satellite". Now, footage of the band performing the song at Germany's Wacken Open Air 2019 can be seen below:

"Satellite" was recorded mostly in NSL studios, Skara, Sweden by the NFO and Thomas Plec Johansson, Mixed by Sebastian Bremen Forslund and mastered by Thomas Plec Johansson. Video directed by René U Valdes. The song includes guest features by a variety of musicians, such as Rachel Hall from british progressive rock icons Big Big Train.

Watch the official music video for "Satellite" below.

The Night Flight Orchestra members:

Björn Strid - vocals

Sharlee D' Angelo - bass

David Andersson - guitar

Richard Larsson - beyboards

Jonas Källsbäck - drums

Sebastian Forslund - guitar, percussion, special FX

Anna-Mia Bonde - backing vocals

Anna Brygård - backing vocals

"Satellite" also features the following guest musicians:

Rachel Hall - violin

Daniel Fäldt - kaval

Rasmus Ehrnborn - percussion

Johan Coma Courten Svensson - percussion