THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Featuring SOILWORK, ARCH ENEMY Members Release Third Video Amber Galactic Album Trailer; Video

Swedish classic/progressive rock supergroup, The Night Flight Orchestra, featuring members of metal frontrunners Soilwork and Arch Enemy, have released the third video trailer their forthcoming third studio album, Amber Galactic, which is scheduled to be released on May 19th via Nuclear Blast. The clip can be found below.

The standard cover for the new album can be seen below.

Singer Björn Strid states: "Amber Galactic is a relationship drama set in space, the first classic rock space opera on double vinyl. As seasoned musicians, we're taking this project seriously, although we might come across as slightly retrofuturistic at times, there's no irony involved. It's just us trying to shape our future into a place where our race is led by female space commanders with pearl necklaces and a quasar sense of gravity. Amber Galactic is about setting free from genre boundaries and expectations that are put on people like us. We just want to create music that we would like to hear ourselves, but that isn't only for us.

“The Night Flight Orchestra is here to set you free, to invite you to enjoy music in whatever form it is presented. For this particular journey, we'd like you to follow us into space, but who knows where we'll go next! After entering the NFO universe, you won't ever be the same!"

Amber Galactic will be available as a limited edition digipak CD featuring an alternate cover art (see below), 2LP vinyl (black and violet sparkle) and as digital download and stream via all known platforms. Pre-order the new album here.

Amber Galactic tracklisting:

“Midnight Flyer”

“Star Of Rio”

“Gemini”

“Sad State Of Affairs”

“Jennie”

“Domino”

“Josephine”

“Space Whisperer”

“Something Mysterious”

“Saturn In Velvet”

“Just Another Night” (bonus track, limited edition digipak, vinyl)

“Fly Tonight (Never Rewind)” (bonus track, Japan only)

When asked about the direction of NFO within the realm of classic rock, Strid explains with a chuckle: "Most other classic rock bands sound like weed or LSD - we sound like cocaine."

Amber Galactic was recorded at Handsome Hard Studio in Lund, Sweden. The album follows The Night Flight Orchestra's two previous releases, 2012's Internal Affairsand 2015's Skyline Whispers. Stay tuned for more coming soon in the world of The Night Flight Orchestra.

The Night Flight Orchestra lineup:

Björn Strid - vocals

Sharlee D' Angelo - bass

David Andersson - guitars

Richard Larsson - keyboards

Jonas Källsbäck - drums

Sebastian Forslund - guitars, percussion

