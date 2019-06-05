THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Featuring SOILWORK, ARCH ENEMY Members To Release New Song "Satellite"; Music Video Teaser Streaming

Swedish classic/progressive rock supergroup, The Night Flight Orchestra - featuring Björn "Speed" Strid and Dave Andersson from Soilowrk, and Sharlee D'Angelo from Arch Enemy - have checked in with the following announcement:

"Midnight Flyers! While the festival season just started, we are excited to announce the release of our new song very soon. Waiting for the Satellite flight to take off, sit back, relax, and enjoy this teaser."

The Night Flight Orchestra recently announced that they have begun recording the successor to 2018s Sometimes The World Ain't Enough. The band is currently working on the as-yet-untitled album at Nordic Sound Labs using the same drum kit that was used during the recordings of ABBA's 1980 mega album, Super Trouper.

Find the band's live itinerary here.