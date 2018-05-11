THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Featuring SOILWORK, ARCH ENEMY Release New Album Track-By-Track Video #1

Swedish classic/progressive rock supergroup The Night Flight Orchestra have released the first video in a track-by-track series for their new album Sometimes The World Ain't Enough. Watch below:

The album is set for release on June 29th via Nuclear Blast and will contain 12 brand new songs. The limited first edition digipack CD as well as the vinyl will also feature an exclusive bonus track. The Japanese version will also feature an additional bonus track. Pre-order here.

Just like 2017's Amber Galactic, Sometimes The World Ain't Enough will feature two different cover artworks (see below) for the regular and limited editions.

Main cover

Sometimes The World Ain't Enough tracklisting:

"This Time"

"Turn To Miami"

"Paralyzed"

"Sometimes The World Ain't Enough"

"Moments Of Thunder"

"Speedwagon"

"Lovers In The Rain"

"Can't Be That Bad"

"Pretty Thing Closing In"

"Barcelona"

"Winged And Serpentine"

"The Last Of The Independent Romantics"

"Marjorie" (Limited edition digipack CD & vinyl bonus track)

"Pacific Priestess" (Japanese bonus track)

Limited Edition cover

"This Time" video:

Sometimes The World Ain't Enough was again produced by the band themselves and was recorded at Handsome Hard Music / Larsson Music Studio as well as Nordic Sound Lab in Skara, Sweden. Mixing duties were taken on by the band's guitarist/percussionist Sebastian Forslund and mastering was done by Thomas ”Plec” Johansson at The Panic Room.

Soon, The Night Flight Orchestra will descend from their extraterrestrial orbit and take over your hometown. The place you thought you knew will for one very special night become a palace of sin, where the champagne hits you harder, the stakes are higher and all the women are undercover space commanders. And on top of all that, the band will put on the rock show of the year, guaranteed to blow your mind. Can you handle it?

The Night Flight Orchestra lineup:

Björn Strid - vocals

Sharlee D'Angelo - bass

David Andersson - guitars

Richard Larsson - keyboards

Jonas Källsbäck - drums

Sebastian Forslund - guitars, percussion, special FX

Anna-Mia Bonde - backing vocals

Anna Brygård - backing vocals

(Photo - Carlos Del Olmo Holmberg)