THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Guitarists Post Footage Of Improvised New Track "Race Towards Bremen On A Floridian Highway"

Guitarists David Andersson and Sebastian Forsland of Swedish classic/progressive rock supergroup The Night Flight Orchestra have recorded a rehearsal room video of them improvising a new track called "Race Towards Bremen On A Floridian Highway".

Commented Andersson: "Me and Sebastian had planned to meet in his studio to do a play through of one our new songs for my endorser, ESP guitars. But when we got there it felt quite boring to just mime along to a pre-recorded track, pretending to be excited about it. And it doesn't really represent the spirit of The Night Flight Orchestra . So, knowing that Sebastian is a one man band all in himself, we thought it would be much more fun to improvise a new track live in the studio instead, with us doing everything ourselves in real time.

'Race Towards Bremen on a Floridian Highway' is a tribute to all the 80's soundtracks we grew up with, and the unknown always growing inside us."

Watch the video below.

The Night Flight Orchestra recently released an unpacking video for their new album Sometimes The World Ain't Enough, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch below:

Sometimes The World Ain't Enough was again produced by the band themselves and was recorded at Handsome Hard Music / Larsson Music Studio as well as Nordic Sound Lab in Skara, Sweden. Mixing duties were taken on by the band's guitarist/percussionist Sebastian Forslund and mastering was done by Thomas ”Plec” Johansson at The Panic Room.

The limited first edition digipack CD as well as the vinyl feature an exclusive bonus track. The Japanese version also features an additional bonus track. Order here.

Just like 2017's Amber Galactic, Sometimes The World Ain't Enough features two different cover artworks (see below) for the regular and limited editions.

Main cover

Sometimes The World Ain't Enough tracklisting:

"This Time"

"Turn To Miami"

"Paralyzed"

"Sometimes The World Ain't Enough"

"Moments Of Thunder"

"Speedwagon"

"Lovers In The Rain"

"Can't Be That Bad"

"Pretty Thing Closing In"

"Barcelona"

"Winged And Serpentine"

"The Last Of The Independent Romantics"

"Marjorie" (Limited edition digipack CD & vinyl bonus track)

"Pacific Priestess" (Japanese bonus track)

Limited Edition cover

"Turn To Miami" video:

"Lovers In The Rain" video:

"This Time" video:

Soon, The Night Flight Orchestra will descend from their extraterrestrial orbit and take over your hometown. The place you thought you knew will for one very special night become a palace of sin, where the champagne hits you harder, the stakes are higher and all the women are undercover space commanders. And on top of all that, the band will put on the rock show of the year, guaranteed to blow your mind. Can you handle it?

The Night Flight Orchestra lineup:

Björn Strid - vocals

Sharlee D'Angelo - bass

David Andersson - guitars

Richard Larsson - keyboards

Jonas Källsbäck - drums

Sebastian Forslund - guitars, percussion, special FX

Anna-Mia Bonde - backing vocals

Anna Brygård - backing vocals