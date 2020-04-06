THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Launch Teaser For Upcoming "Golden Swansdown" Music Video

The Night Flight Orchestra have released a teaser for their upcoming video for "Golden Swansdown", a track from their new album, Aeromantic, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch below:

Aeromantic was recorded at the Nordic Sound Labs using the same drum kit that was used during the recordings of ABBA's 1980 mega album, Super Trouper. Order the album in various formats here.

Aeromantic tracklisting:

"Servants Of The Air"

"Divinyls"

"If Tonight Is Our Only Chance"

"This Boy's Last Summer"

"Curves"

"Transmissions"

"Aeromantic"

"Golden Swansdown"

"Taurus"

"Carmencita Seven"

"Sister Mercurial"

"Dead Of Winter"

"Taurus" video:

"Transmissions" video:

"Divinyls" video:

(Photo - Harald Nilsson)