THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Premier "Golden Swansdown" Music Video

The Night Flight Orchestra have released a video for "Golden Swansdown", a track from their new album, Aeromantic, out now via Nuclear Blast. The video features dancer extraordinaire Ella Snellman. A remarkable fact about her performance: The dance was filmed in one take!

Guitarist David Andersson states: "'Golden Swansdown', the new video release from The Night Flight Orchestra, is a classic power ballad based around the themes of impossible attraction and the difficulties that arise when you let your heart rule your mind. The video was filmed in the pre-apocalyptic late summer of 2019 by René U. Valdes. This might be the last shot of Earth as we knew it. Featuring Rachel Hall on violin and John Lönnmyr on keyboards. Words and music by David Andersson."

Aeromantic was recorded at the Nordic Sound Labs using the same drum kit that was used during the recordings of ABBA's 1980 mega album, Super Trouper. Order the album in various formats here.

Aeromantic tracklisting:

"Servants Of The Air"

"Divinyls"

"If Tonight Is Our Only Chance"

"This Boy's Last Summer"

"Curves"

"Transmissions"

"Aeromantic"

"Golden Swansdown"

"Taurus"

"Carmencita Seven"

"Sister Mercurial"

"Dead Of Winter"

"Taurus" video:

"Transmissions" video:

"Divinyls" video:

(Photo - Harald Nilsson)