THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Release Teaser For Upcoming "Transmissions" Music Video

Swedish classic rock/AOR supergroup, The Night Flight Orchestra, are set to take off with the release of their intergalactic new album, Aeromantic, on February 28 via Nuclear Blast.

This Friday, the band will release a video for the new single, "Transmissions". A teaser clip can be seen below.

Says the band: "Ladies and Gentlemen, the boarding for 'Transmissions' has officially begun. Please pass the time for official takeoff on February 7th with the first moving pictures of The Night Flight Orchestra’s new single. Thank you for your patience and enjoy the flight!"

Pre-order Aeromantic now in various formats here. Pre-order digitally to receive

"Divinyls" instantly (via amazon and iTunes only) or pre-save the album via Spotify, Apple Music & Deezer.

Aeromantic was recorded at the Nordic Sound Labs using the same drum kit that was used during the recordings of ABBA's 1980 mega album, Super Trouper.

Aeromantic tracklisting:

"Servants Of The Air"

"Divinyls"

"If Tonight Is Our Only Chance"

"This Boy's Last Summer"

"Curves"

"Transmissions"

"Aeromantic"

"Golden Swansdown"

"Taurus"

"Carmencita Seven"

"Sister Mercurial"

"Dead Of Winter"

"Divinyls" video:

(Photos - Emelie Lager)