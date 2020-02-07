THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Release "Transmissions" Music Video

Swedish classic rock/AOR supergroup, The Night Flight Orchestra, are set to take off with the release of their intergalactic new album, Aeromantic, on February 28 via Nuclear Blast. The band have released a video for the new single, "Transmissions". Watch below:

Pre-order Aeromantic now in various formats here.

Aeromantic was recorded at the Nordic Sound Labs using the same drum kit that was used during the recordings of ABBA's 1980 mega album, Super Trouper.

Aeromantic tracklisting:

"Servants Of The Air"

"Divinyls"

"If Tonight Is Our Only Chance"

"This Boy's Last Summer"

"Curves"

"Transmissions"

"Aeromantic"

"Golden Swansdown"

"Taurus"

"Carmencita Seven"

"Sister Mercurial"

"Dead Of Winter"

"Divinyls" video:

(Photos - Emelie Lager)