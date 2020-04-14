THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA To Livestream Swedish Concert This Saturday

Global travel restrictions can't completely ground The Night Flight Orchestra. The classic rock Swedes have announced a livestream show, this Saturday (April 18) via their Facebook page.

Says the band: "We are very proud to announce that we will be playing a live streamed show at the classic venue The Tivoli, in Helsingborg, Sweden on Saturday the 18th of April. For some of us that place is somewhat of a stomping ground and today one of the few real rock clubs that are still around in Sweden. That is something we want to support. Make sure you tune in on Saturday the 18th, it’s gonna be a night to remember. The Aeromantic Experience is alive and well.

"So let's get together and hang out, as live as we can be these days! We hope to see all our passengers on this flight, no quarantine can stop this."

The stream will go live at 8 PM, CET on Saturday, April 18t, via The Night Flight Orchestra and The Tivoli’s social media pages:

The highly praised and eagerly awaited limited Rum Barrel Aged Aeromantic Riesling and the world's first champagne barrel-aged rum "Midnight Flyer" that Phantom Spirits created in a cooperation with Swedish classic rock airline, The Night Flight Orchestra, is now available online in Mikkeller webshop.

Check out these elevated liquids:

- Rum Barrel Aged Aeromantic Riesling

- "Midnight Flyer" Rum

- Bundle

Now that flight "Aeromantic" finally took off at its scheduled date February 28, we invite you to enjoy our cabin service.

The band about the cooperation: "The Night Flight Orchestra are very excited and proud to announce our new collaboration with Phantom Spirits.

"The Night Flight Orchestra have always had a thing for sparkling wine, and it’s also something that’s fueled our recording sessions and always plays a vital part in our Classic Hour ritual before entering the stage. Some of our epic moments on record have come to life while quaffing sparkling wine at 5 am. Phantom Spirits have listened to us, they’ve spent a lot of time soul searching and researching, and they have created a wonderful sparkling Riesling that will fuel many of our upcoming tours and recording sessions, and it’s also guaranteed to put you in the true The Night Flight Orchestra party mode, that transcendent experience that many people still believe is just a myth. But now, with the Aeromantic Riesling, you will all be able to feel it too.

"And when that fizzling, bubbly feeling starts to fade, and you need something heavier, for those late night conversations that you never will forget, Phantom Spirits and The Night Flight Orchestra have developed the Midnight Flyer Rum. Imagine getting lost on a Carribean island with the lady or gentleman of your dreams, watching the sun rise as the smooth taste of Midnight Flyer Rum strokes your palate like a tropical breeze. And it tastes like foreplay, some say."

Mixen Lindberg from Phantom Spirits about the cooperation: "Working with The Night Flight Orchestra has been an absolute pleasure. Besides being humble and kind people, they are as passionate as they come. From the initial thought process all the way up till the final end result, it's been a whirlwind of ideas where we kept pushing the boundaries, the format, and the overall concept, making this the most decadent hybrid package of elevated liquids we've done so far."

More information about the products:

Riesling:

The Rum Barrel Aged Sparkling Aeromantic Riesling is a pét-nat on Riesling grapes concocted in collaboration with Mikkeller, Weingut Meierer, Phantom Spirits, and The Night Flight Orchestra.

It is a sparkling take on the Riesling wine from Matthias Meierer and the steep slated slopes of Kesten, Mosel. After dwelling for just the right time in the extravagant and sophisticated company of a Larmandier-Bernier champagne barrel, most recently being the dark and woody home of an 8y Barbados rum, this sparkling wine exhibits notes of honeydew melon, green apple and light petrol, veiled in a chalky minerality yet fruity honey-sweet softness. The fruit character and the smooth acidity of the Riesling base, is kept in check by the Rum-washed staves of the Larmandier-Bernier barrel, swathed with the insisting treacly sweetness and warmth of the Barbados rum. All this is wrapped up and sent into stratospheric flight, forcefully propelled by the prickly, elegant bubbles of CO2.

Collaborators: Mikkeller Vineyards, Weingut Meierer & The Night Flight Orchestra

Spirit: Phantom Spirits rum barrel aged sparkling Riesling

Origin: Kesten

Age: Vintage 2018

Alcohol: 11,5%

Content: 750 ml.

Bottles: 160

Artwork: Jakob Printzlau & Giorgia Carteri

Produced and bottled by Phantom Spirits and Mikkeller at To Øl City, Svinninge, Denmark 2020

Rum:

Midnight Flyer is the world’s first champagne barrel-aged rum. A groundbreaking collaboration conjured up by Phantom Spirits, Larmandier-Bernier, and The Night Flight Orchestra.

8 year Barbados rum was laid to rest in the dark, yet decadent hollow of a champagne barrel from the biodynamic Chardonnay kings that is Larmandier-Bernier. Pulled from the charred pit of scorched oak and smothered embers, the Barbadian rum is saturated in dense notes of flavorful tobacco, green mango, vanilla, toffee and burnt brown sugar. The heavy, tropic warmth of the base rum is lifted skywards by a fresh breeze from the vine-clad emerald green slopes of Côte de Blancs in Champagne, contributing with a bright fruitiness and subdued acidity. Born in an unknown bypass of the transatlantic jet stream, Midnight Flyer, though unconventional to its core, is the result of a true match made in heaven.



Collaborators: Larmandier-Bernier & The Night Flight Orchestra

Spirit: Champagne barrel aged rum

Origin: Barbados

Age: 8 years

Alcohol: 44%

Content: 50 cl.

Bottles: 600

Artwork: Lars Mangebajer & Jakob Printzlau

Produced and bottled by Phantom Spirits at To Øl City, Svinninge, Denmark 2020

(Top Photo - Harald Nilsson)