THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Travel Back To The 80's In “Something Mysterious” Music Video

Swedish classic/progressive rock supergroup, The Night Flight Orchestra, featuring members of metal frontrunners Soilwork and Arch Enemy, release their third studio album, Amber Galactic, today via Nuclear Blast. A new video for the track “Something Mysterious” can be seen below.

Guitarist David Andersson says: "Almost everyone, no matter who they are, have experienced one, or perhaps even a few, epic nights in their lives. That night when you met the love of your life, and you couldn't go to sleep because your heart was beating too fast out of pure excitement and joy. That night when you lost the love of your life. The night when you thought that no matter what happens next, I'll remember this night for the rest of my life. “Something Mysterious” is a song about standing at that crossroads, gathering the courage to take that plunge into the unknown, knowing your life will never be the same again."

The standard cover for the new album can be seen below:

Amber Galactic is available as a limited edition digipak CD featuring an alternate cover art (see below), 2LP vinyl (black and violet sparkle) and as digital download and stream via all known platforms. Order the new album here.

Amber Galactic tracklisting:

“Midnight Flyer”

“Star Of Rio”

“Gemini”

“Sad State Of Affairs”

“Jennie”

“Domino”

“Josephine”

“Space Whisperer”

“Something Mysterious”

“Saturn In Velvet”

“Just Another Night” (bonus track, limited edition digipak, vinyl)

“Fly Tonight (Never Rewind)” (bonus track, Japan only)

Track-by-track video:

“Domino”:

“Sad State Of Affairs”:

“Gemini” video:

“Midnight Flyer” lyric video:

The Night Flight Orchestra lineup:

Björn Strid - vocals

Sharlee D' Angelo - bass

David Andersson - guitars

Richard Larsson - keyboards

Jonas Källsbäck - drums

Sebastian Forslund - guitars, percussion