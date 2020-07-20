THE NOVA HAWKS Sign With Frontiers Music Srl; UK Blues Rockers Preparing Debut Album

Frontiers Music Srl announces the signing of one of the most exciting blues rock bands to come out of the UK in recent memory, The Nova Hawks. The band are a blues rock n' roll outfit centered around two supremely talented musicians in vocalist Heather Leoni and guitarist Rex Roulette.

The music The Nova Hawks are currently prepping for their debut album came about while writing between London, the West Midlands, New York, and Los Angeles. They found their musical path by binding the styles of each unique location where they wrote, adding the roots of British rock, the desert sounds of California, the rawkus leads of New York City, the smokey ambience of London, and then spiced up the mixture by looking to the gospel roots of the blues.

"We're excited to be joining a label with so many talented artists and to showcase a new approach to our genre. Each song on the album will tell it's own story, intertwining personal memoirs of love, heartbreak, overcoming loss and life, defining personal experiences to date. Rex and I incorporated these themes within the lyrics to counterbalance each instrument on the album, which pave their own path too. Combined with Gospel Roots and exploring darker themes, this album is something we are truly proud of and we are stoked to be signed and releasing this on Frontiers,” says singer Heather Leoni.

Stay tuned for more news in the coming months.