THE NUCLEAR POWER TRIO Featuring HAVOK, ALLEGAEON Members Shoot Music Video To Promote World Peace

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, and Mike Tyson unite to form musical supergroup The Nuclear Power Trio to promote world peace! Featuring Nick Schendzielos (Havok), Greg Burgess (Allegaeon), and Pete Webber (Havok), respectively.

With the tensions at an all time high, and the threat of nuclear war looming in the air, the timing is just right to get together and solve our problems with an epic fusion jam that's sure to incite world peace. Promote world peace and watch now, below.

Nick Schendzielos: "I'm extremely pleased to finally unleash this new video on the interweb. It's truly amazing to see all this creativity brought to life by these insanely realistic masks from Landon Meier. Huge thanks to the entire team for making this happen!"

Pete Webber: "As hilarious and awesome it was making this video, it was a very cool experience to play something other than heavy metal! Very cool to show some different musicianship that we could accomplish! I believe the whole project came out great and I can't wait to do more!"

Greg Burgess: "What's better than getting to jam with dudes you respect; dudes who have been good friends AND you respect. When Nick asked me if I was interested in doing his next video, I of course said yes, but I totally wanted to raise the bar musically on what had been done before. I studied what Nick did with Dave Davidson, cranked up some Zappa and some Gloria Estafan, and got to work. Working with these dudes has been nothing short of an incredible experience. 10/10, would bang again."

Learn more about Landon Meier's masks at this location.