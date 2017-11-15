THE OBSESSED - Behind The Scenes Of Debut Album Reissue, Part 1; Video

Originally released in 1990 and out-of-print for almost two decades, the now legendary debut album from doom godfathers The Obsessed will once again see the light of day in multiple deluxe formats.

The Obsessed's self-titled reissue is due out this Friday, November 17th, on 2CD, LP, 2LP, and digital formats via Relapse Records. Physical bundles and digital preorders are available via Relapse Records here and streaming services at this location.

Watch Part 1 of a behind the scenes video series below:

Now completely remastered with previously unreleased bonus tracks, including the highly sought-after Concrete Cancer demo, expanded artwork, never-before-seen photos, and extended liner notes from frontman Scott "Wino" Weinrich, this is the definitive edition of The Obsessed's self-titled debut, a true piece of doom history!

Weinrich comments: "This record defines the passion, the pureness, and vibrancy of youth, and the fierce love, loyalty, and dedication to this music. I am happy and proud it lives once again! Thanks to all who believe!”

Tracklisting:

“Tombstone Highway”

“The Way She Fly”

“Forever Midnight”

“Ground Out”

“Fear Child”

“Freedom”

“Red Disaster”

“Inner Turmoil”

“River Of Soul”

“Concrete Cancer” (1984 unreleased Concrete Cancer demo cassette)

“Feelingz” (1984 unreleased Concrete Cancer demo cassette)

“Mental Kingdom” (1984 unreleased Concrete Cancer demo cassette)

“Hiding Masque” (1984 unreleased Concrete Cancer demo cassette)

“Ground Out – Feelingz” (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

“Concrete Cancer” (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

“No Blame” (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

“Mental Kingdom” (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

“Tombstone Highway” (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

“Iron And Stone” (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

“Rivers Of Soul” (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

“Sittin On A Grave” (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

“Freedom” (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

“Indestroy - Kill Ugly Naked” (live at The Bayou 4-15-1985)

Concrete Cancer Demo:

“Concrete Cancer”

“Feelingz”

“Mental Kingdom”

“Hiding Masque”

"Tombstone Highway":

“Mental Kingdom”:

“The Way She Fly”: