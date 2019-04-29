THE OBSESSED Featured In New Episode Of 'First Concert Ever'; Video

April 29, 2019, 26 minutes ago

news heavy metal the obsessed

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, First Concert Ever, The Obsessed chat about the first concerts they ever went to. The video was filmed in September 2018 in Chicago.

The Obsessed are also featured in a recent episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Crazy Tour Stories. Watch below:

The Obsessed perform next on June 11 at Hafenklang in Hamburg, Germany. Find the band's live itinerary here.



