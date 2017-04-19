THE OBSESSED Featured On Relapse Records Podcast; Episode Streaming

The Relapse Records podcast returns for the April edition with a special double guest takeover. First, Scott “Wino” Weinrich of The Obsessed joins the podcast for an exclusive interview and takeover to celebrate the release of the band’s new album Sacred. The second half spotlights this year’s prestigious Roadburn Festival featuring an interview with founder Walter Hoeijmakers. They also spin tracks from all Relapse affiliated artists performing at the festival including Baroness, Bongzilla, Integrity, Disfear, Inter Arma, Author & Punisher and more.

New/Upcoming Tracks:

John Frum – “Memory Palace”

Ecstatic Vision – “The Electric Step”

The Obsessed Takeover:

Interview with Scott “Wino” Weinrich

The Obsessed – “Perseverance Of Futility”

The Obsessed – “Cold Blood”

High on Fire – “Speed Wolf”

Rwake – “Crooked Rivers”

Roadburn 2017 Spotlight:

Interview with Walter (Founder of Roadburn)

Baroness- “Wanderlust”

Bongzilla – “666lb. Bongsession”

Integrity – “Jagged Visions of True Destiny”

Disfear – “Live The Storm”

Inter Arma – “Violent Constellations”

True Widow – “O. O. T. P. V.”

King Woman – “Deny”

Author & Punisher – “Nazarene”

Pinkish Black – “Special Dark”

Unearthly Trance – “The Great Cauldron”

Lycus – “Chasms”