THE OBSESSED Release “Sacred” Music Video

Maryland doom legends, The Obsessed, have released a video for “Sacred”, the title track of the band's first studio album in over 20 years, out today via Relapse Records. The new video is available for streaming below.

Guitarist Scott "Wino" Weinrich comments on the new album: "I can honestly say, I think this is the best sounding recording of my career, and I am excited to release it on Relapse. This song “Razor Wire”, I have been carrying around the title concept and main riff in my pocket for a couple years. The full song was born after applying real life experiences, with a little wishful thinking! Fuck control."

Sacred is available on CD, LP, deluxe double LP, and digital formats. Physical orders and bundles are available via Relapse.com here, and digital downloads can be ordered via Bandcamp at this location. The deluxe 2xLP bundle includes an enamel logo pin, signed art print, and two bonus tracks.

With renewed energy and purpose, The Obsessed sounds heavier and more relevant than ever before. On Sacred, the band doubles down on enormous, heaving riffs and pummeling low-end across twelve tracks of eternal doom. Rounded out by Wino's lyrical honesty and iconic throaty vocals, Sacred is an album that further pushes The Obsessed into the annals of heavy metal history, well worth the two-plus decade wait. The band will perform once again as a three-piece featuring Wino, Reid Raley, and Brian Costantino.

Sacred tracklisting:

“Sodden Jackal”

“Punk Crusher”

“Sacred”

“Haywire”

“Perseverance Of Futility”

“It's Only Money”

“Cold Blood”

“Stranger Things”

“Razor Wire”

“My Daughter My Son”

“Be The Night”

“Interlude”

“On So Long” (Bonus)

“Crossroader Blues” (Bonus)

“Sacred” video:

“Punk Crusher”:

“Razor Wire”:

The Obsessed have announced a full US headlining tour in support of Sacred. The tour is slated to commence on April 12th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will run through May 20th in Baltimore, Maryland. Karma To Burn will provide direct support throughout the trek while Fatso Jetson and Lo-Pan will provide additional support on select dates. The Obsessed will also join Weedeater and labelmates Primitive Man on five West Coast shows during the run from April 27th through May 1st. The tour comes in advance of the band's record release show on April 8th at Kung Fu Necktie in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. All confirmed tour dates below.



April

8 - King Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA (Record Release Show)

April (with Karma To Burn)

12 - Cattive - Pittsburgh, PA

14 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

15 - Berserker IV (The Crofoot) - Pontiac, MI (no Karma To Burn)

17 - 5th Quarter - Indianapolis, IN +

18 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO +

19 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL +

20 - Fubar - St. Louis, MO +

21 - Rock Island Brewing Co. - Rock Island, IL +

23 - Hi-Dive - Denver, CO +

24 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT +

25 - Neurolux - Boise, ID +

26 - Shakedown - Bellingham, WA +

27 - Highline - Seattle, WA ** +

28 - Star Theater - Portland, OR ** +

29 - Starlite - Sacramento, CA ** +

30 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA ** +

May

1 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA ** +

2 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

3 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

4 - Three Links - Dallas, TX

5 - Grizzly Hall - Austin, TX

7 - Korova - San Antonio, TX

8 - Siberia - New Orleans, LA

9 - The Jinx - Savannah, GA

10 - Hideaway - Johnson City, TN

11 - EARL - Atlanta, GA

12 - Gramps - Miami, FL

13 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC

14 - Pour House - Raleigh, NC

16 - Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA

17 - ONCE Ballroom - Boston, MA

18 - Saint Vitus - Brooklyn, NY

19 - The Ballroom at Outer Space - New Hanover, CT

20 - Otto Bar - Baltimore, MD

# - with Lo-Pan

& - no Karma To Burn

** - with Weedeater, Primitive Man

+ - with Fatso Jetson