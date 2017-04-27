THE OBSESSED Streaming Sacred Album In It’s Entirety

Doom rock legends The Obsessed recently released their new album, Sacred. The album is now available for streaming in it’s entirety below.

Sacred is available on CD, LP, deluxe double LP, and digital formats. Physical orders and bundles are available via Relapse.com here, and digital downloads can be ordered via Bandcamp at this location. The deluxe 2xLP bundle includes an enamel logo pin, signed art print, and two bonus tracks.

With renewed energy and purpose, The Obsessed sounds heavier and more relevant than ever before. On Sacred, the band doubles down on enormous, heaving riffs and pummeling low-end across twelve tracks of eternal doom. Rounded out by Wino's lyrical honesty and iconic throaty vocals, Sacred is an album that further pushes The Obsessed into the annals of heavy metal history, well worth the two-plus decade wait. The band will perform once again as a three-piece featuring Wino, Reid Raley, and Brian Costantino.

Sacred tracklisting:

“Sodden Jackal”

“Punk Crusher”

“Sacred”

“Haywire”

“Perseverance Of Futility”

“It's Only Money”

“Cold Blood”

“Stranger Things”

“Razor Wire”

“My Daughter My Son”

“Be The Night”

“Interlude”

“On So Long” (Bonus)

“Crossroader Blues” (Bonus)

Album stream:

“Sacred” video:

“Sacred” making of video:

The Obsessed tour dates below.



April (with Karma To Burn)

27 - Highline - Seattle, WA ** +

28 - Star Theater - Portland, OR ** +

29 - Starlite - Sacramento, CA ** +

30 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA ** +

May

1 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA ** +

2 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

3 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

4 - Three Links - Dallas, TX

5 - Grizzly Hall - Austin, TX

7 - Korova - San Antonio, TX

8 - Siberia - New Orleans, LA

9 - The Jinx - Savannah, GA

10 - Hideaway - Johnson City, TN

11 - EARL - Atlanta, GA

12 - Gramps - Miami, FL

13 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC

14 - Pour House - Raleigh, NC

16 - Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA

17 - ONCE Ballroom - Boston, MA

18 - Saint Vitus - Brooklyn, NY

19 - The Ballroom at Outer Space - New Hanover, CT

20 - Otto Bar - Baltimore, MD

# - with Lo-Pan

& - no Karma To Burn

** - with Weedeater, Primitive Man

+ - with Fatso Jetson

(Photo - Susie Costantino)