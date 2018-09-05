THE OCEAN Announce Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic Album; “Permian: The Great Dying” Single Streaming

Expansive, all-encompassing, reaching extraordinary depths...all can be said about both the dark abyss that forms the vast majority of our planet, and the band from which it takes its name. The Ocean Collective has announced their massive two-part return, four years in the making. This November, Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic will be released, with Phanerozoic II to follow in 2020.

The Ocean marks their rebirth with "Permian," a nine-minute epic about The Great Dying. Explains guitarist and primary songwriter Robin Staps, "About 90% of all life on Earth was wiped out during this mass extinction event at the end of the Permian period, 250 million years ago. The most probable scenario is that The Great Dying was caused by increased volcanic activity inducing a global warming of about five degrees, which led to widespread ocean anoxia and the release of large amounts of methane gas from shallow seabeds into the atmosphere. This fast release of methane, a greenhouse gas, caused even further warming."

All of this occurred long before humanity appeared on the map, yet the effects of this global warming cannot be ignored. Says Robin, "There is no reason to assume that the results of the current human-caused warming would not be, at best, similarly devastating. The same increase in global temperatures that happened over the course of at least 150,000 years at the end of the Permian is likely to happen in just a few hundred years now. Looking at the five mass extinction events during the Phanerozoic eon reminds us that even without human impact, Earth has the power and potential to wipe out humanity in its entirety, at any given moment in time."

Ebbs and flows of proggy melodies, crushing guitars, swelling strings and powerful vocals match the heavy lyrical themes The Ocean Collective has made its signature. Phanerozoic I is now available for preorder, along with meticulously designed merch bundles, something for which they've become known, and will be released November 2nd via Metal Blade Records (CD / digital) and the band's own Pelagic Records (vinyl). Preorder at Metal Blade Records.

Tracklisting:

“The Cambrian Explosion”

“Cambrian II: Eternal Recurrence”

“Ordovicium: The Glaciation Of Gondwana”

“Silurian: Age Of Sea Scorpions”

“Devonian: Nascent”

“The Carboniferous Rainforest Collapse”

“Permian: The Great Dying”

