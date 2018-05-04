THE OCEAN Begin European Tour Performing Precambrian – Proterozoic In Its Entirety; New Single Out Next Friday

Multinational outfit The Ocean is starting their European tour tonight where they will perform their legendary Precambrian album (the Proterozoic part) in its entirety. It's the 10th anniversary of the album, and mainman Robin Staps released a 3-LP reissue of it through his own label, Pelagic, recently. The reissue features a new track, which is a rerecording of the Precambrian opener "Rhyacian", with the band's current lineup.

The digital single of "Rhyacian" will be available next Friday through all digital outlets via Metal Blade Records.

Dates:

May

4 – Dortmund, Germany – FZW Club

5 – Rambouillet, France – I’Usine A Chapeaux

6 – Aarau, Switzerland – Flosserplatz

7 – Nancy, France – Le Hublot

8 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Kulturfabrik

9 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje

10 – Gieben, Germany – Post Valley Fest

11 – Zottegem, Belgium – Dunk!festival

(Photo - David Robison)