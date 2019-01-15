THE OCEAN COLLECTIVE Announce European Tour

After the successful release of Phanerozoic I last November, The Ocean Collective are now looking forward to present their new album to the audiences.

The European campaign will kick off in March in Stuttgart, Germany and the tour will last nearly four weeks hitting a whole bunch of different countries. Downfall Of Gaia, who will release their new album Ethic Of Radical Finitude on February 8th via Metal Blade Records, will be supporting The Ocean Collective on this tour. Opening up will be Herod from Switzerland.

As The Ocean Collective are known for their mammoth melodies, ebbing from crushing climaxes to gorgeously intricate interludes, so the video matches their prehistoric, theatrical leanings. Using makeup and hand-molded masks, director Craig Murray transforms vocalist Loic Rossetti into a Cambrian-age lichen-creature, weaving molds of the band into a rocky prehistoric landscape, taking hours to meticulously shoot the video frame-by-frame.