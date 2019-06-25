THE OCEAN COLLECTIVE Premiere “Permian: The Great Dying” Video

The Ocean Collective has premiered their new video for “Permian: The Great Dying” from their most recent album, Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic.

After the successful release of Phanerozoic I last November and two European tours, The Ocean Collective recently announced a final run before they will start focusing on their upcoming new album Phanerozoic II. This tour will be in support of prog masters Leprous.

Ebbs and flows of proggy melodies, crushing guitars, swelling strings and powerful vocals match the heavy lyrical themes The Ocean Collective has made its signature. Phanerozoic I is now available for ordering, along with meticulously designed merch bundles, something for which they've become known.

Before their tour with Leprous, The Ocean Collective will play a whole bunch of summer festivals.