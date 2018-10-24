THE OCEAN Debuts "Cambrian II: Eternal Recurrence" Music Video

Continuing with the lead up to their new album, Germany's The Ocean Collective are unveiling the absolutely explosive visuals for their unreleased single, "Cambrian II: Eternal Recurrence" the third preview of Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic

As The Ocean Collective are known for their mammoth melodies, ebbing from crushing climaxes to gorgeously intricate interludes, so the video matches their prehistoric, theatrical leanings. Using makeup and hand-molded masks, director Craig Murray transforms vocalist Loic Rossetti into a Cambrian-age lichen-creature, weaving molds of the band into a rocky prehistoric landscape, taking hours to meticulously shoot the video frame-by-frame.

Explains Murray, "This is a practical effects film which leans towards multiple single frame captures to creature the sequences. Everything is built from scratch. There's long exposure animation, stop frame, miniatures and cloud tanks. If the thing I'm working with can't be physically picked up and held in my hand, I struggle to understand how to use it; I prefer this long, messy and exhausting process."

Adds The Ocean Collective mastermind Robin Staps, "Craig has created a unique aesthetic visualization of our music, which is different from anything I've ever seen. He's spent 6 sleepless weeks working on this basically non-stop, all by himself. He plastered tons of clay and lichens over Loic's face and head, and really managed to turn him into an imaginary 'Cambrian creature‘. It’s incredible to see the final result now, and how the whole thing has evolved."

What results is a nearly eight-minute epic journey through space and time, fusing art, special effects, science, and absolutely mind-melting rock - which can be seen below.

Phanerozoic I, which will be available November 2nd via Metal Blade Records (CD / digital) and Pelagic Records (vinyl), can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

“The Cambrian Explosion”

“Cambrian II: Eternal Recurrence”

“Ordovicium: The Glaciation Of Gondwana”

“Silurian: Age Of Sea Scorpions”

“Devonian: Nascent”

“The Carboniferous Rainforest Collapse”

“Permian: The Great Dying”

“Cambrian II: Eternal Recurrence” video:

“Devonian: Nascent”:

“Permian: The Great Dying”: