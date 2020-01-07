THE OCEAN Performs “Cambrian II: Eternal Recurrence” Live In India; Video

The Ocean has uploaded footage performing the track “Cambrian II: Eternal Recurrence” live in India.

As with all of The Ocean's releases, the music is only one piece of the puzzle. The collective has always been known for lyrics that are poignant and thought-provoking, and Phanerozoic is no exception. The central idea upon which the lyrics are premised is that of 'eternal recurrence', "Nietzsche's concept that everything happens over and over again, an infinite amount of times throughout infinite time and space", Staps explains. "When you look at Earth's history you find a lot of evidence for this: continents have collided and drifted apart across the oceans and collided again, life nearly disappeared various times but then resurged again… this album is essentially about time, perception of time, and repetition. It is about coming to terms with the fact that there are things in life which will recur and which we cannot change and finding ways of dealing with that.”