Metal Blade Records has uploaded footage of The Ocean performing the track "Permian: The Great Dying" live at Summer Breeze 2019.

"Permian: The Great Dying" is taken from Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic, which was released in 2018.

Pre-orders for Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic by The Ocean begin on July 1st at this location.