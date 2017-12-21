THE OCEAN - Precambrian 10th Anniversary Edition 3xLP To See Release Via Pelagic Records In March

Few albums still feel relevant, fresh, and contemporary-sounding, ten-years after their initial release. The Ocean's Precambrian, originally released in November 2007, is one such case: the band's most mature and versatile album to that date, Precambrian is distinguished by complex yet intimate songwriting, huge orchestrations, subtle electronic textures and immense harmonic and dynamic density. With guests appearances by Caleb Scofield (Cave In, Old Man Gloom), Nate Newton (Converge), Tomas Hallbom (Breach), Eric Kalsbeek (ex-Textures), and musicians from the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Precambrian remains a career-defining milestone for the band and a fan favorite.

To commemorate its release, Pelagic Records will issue a special tenth anniversary edition of Precambrian on March 16th, 2018. The 3xLP, available in three color variants, comes with a brand new studio re-recording of ten-minute opener "Rhyacian" featuring the current lineup of guitarist Robin Staps, vocalist Loic Rossetti, drummer Paul Seidel and bassist Mattias Hägerstrand.

Precambrian 10th Anniversary Edition 3xLP Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Hadean / The Long March Of The Yes-Men"

"Eoarchaean / The Great Void"

"Paleoarchaean / Man And The Sea"



Side B:

"Mesoarchaean / Legions Of Winged Octopi"

"Neoarchaean / To Burn The Duck Of Doubt"



Side C:

"Siderian"

"Rhyacian / Untimely Meditations"

"Orosirian / For The Great Blue Cold Now Reigns"



Side D:

"Statherian"

"Calymmian / Lake Disappointment"



Side E:

"Ectasian / De Profundis"

"Stenian / Mount Sorrow"



Side F:

"Tonian / Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind"

"Cryogenian"

"Rhyacian" (2017 Studio Version)

For pre-orders, visit this location.

In related news, The Ocean will revisit Precambrian during their headlining set at Doom Over Leipzig Festival on April 21st, 2018, where they will be performing the album in its entirety.

(photo: David Robison)