THE ODIOUS CONSTRUCT Streaming New Track "Vortex Of Self"

Active since 2015, Sacremento, California-based progressive melodic death metal outfit The Odious Construct are a young band relatively speaking. Yet in their brief existence, they've moved at blinding speeds to continually refine their craft live and in the studio in order to reach the next level. After hashing out two single song demos in 2015, the band quickly released their well-received self-titled EP in July of 2016.

Now in 2018, The Odious Construct have evolved as musicians and songwriters and are primed to release their strongest music to date on Shrine Of The Obscene. Recently signed to The Artisan Era, Shrine of the Obscene will be The Odious Construct's first effort on the label and is set for release on Friday, October 12th through The Artisan Era. The opening track “Vortex Of Self” is available for streaming below.

Throughout the five swift and deadly songs on Shrine Of The Obscene, The Odious Construct carves out a path beyond the typical "complex for complexities sake" approach with a focus built upon catchy guitar melodies, straightforward brutality, and enhanced by orchestral flair to ensure the songs remain stuck in your head.

The Odious Construct had the following to say about the upcoming release of Shrine of the Obscene: "This upcoming EP is a progression from the previous self-titled EP. While still melodic, there is more speed and technicality involved, and there is more experimentation with orchestra instruments. Thematically, the writing is still dark. The lyrics revolve around psychological disorders, horror, suicide, etc. The goal of this EP was to include more dynamics musically and more diverse instrumentation. We are still a melodic death metal band but we are incorporating more modern elements to the music stylistically."

Tracklisting:

“Vortex Of Self”

“Descension”

“They Came Through The Mirrors”

“Cyanide Eyes”

“Shrine Of The Obscene”

“Vortex Of Self”:

"Shrine Of The Obscene" lyric video:

Teaser: