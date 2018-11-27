THE ODIOUS CONSTRUCT Streaming “Shrine Of The Obscene” Guitar, Drum Playthrough Video

Sacramento, California-based technical melodic death metal outfit The Odious Construct recently dropped their five-song tour-de-force EP, Shrine Of The Obscene, through The Artisan Era. Since it's release on October 12th, Shrine Of The Obscene has garnered worldwide praise from fans and writers alike as a smartly crafted effort of catchy high-octane death metal. Check out a guitar and drum playthrough video of the title track:

Throughout the five swift and deadly songs on Shrine Of The Obscene, The Odious Construct carves out a path beyond the typical "complex for complexities sake" approach with a focus built upon catchy guitar melodies, straightforward brutality, and enhanced by orchestral flair to ensure the songs remain stuck in your head.

“Vortex Of Self”:

"Shrine Of The Obscene" lyric video:

Teaser: