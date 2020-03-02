THE OFFERING Release "Lovesick" Guitar Playthrough Video

Boston’s The Offering have released a guitar playthrough video for "Lovesick", a track from their debut album, Home, available via via Century Media. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below:

The Offering partly tracked Home at Carriage House Studios in Stamford CT, a place where diverse pop, rock and metal artists recorded influential albums including Pantera, Fates Warning, Overkill, Deftones, BoySetsFire or Sugar. Home was then mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman (Dimmu Borgir, In Flames, Opeth, Arch Enemy, Bring Me The Horizon, Architects and many more).

Fredrik Nordström about Home: “This is the most crazy and insane music I ever worked with, I love it!”

Tracklisting:

“Waste Away”

“Lovesick”

“Ultraviolence”

“A Dance With Diana”

“Failure (S.O.S.)”

“Hysteria”

“Glory”

“Home”

“Lovesick”:

“Ultraviolence” video:

"Failure (S.O.S.)" lyric video: