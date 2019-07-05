THE OFFERING Release "Ultraviolence" Music Video; European Tour Dates Announced

Boston’s The Offering are anything but orthodox. The high-flying quartet have a way of cleverly suffusing all their influences - from black and death to heavy and modern to thrash and power to nü and hardcore - into their story-like songs. Over time (and across many refinement sessions), The Offering have developed their all-in dynamic into a signature sound. Their debut album, Home, is set for a worldwide release on August 2.

After releasing “Failure (S.O.S)” (lyric video below) the band present their first video clip that was directed by JBAW Productions, check out “Ultraviolence” below.

Nishad George (guitar) on the video: “For ‘Ultraviolence’, we wanted to make a video that represents one of the reoccurring themes Alex sings about on Home, which is the war between the ears. To visually depict this, I wanted to emphasize the physical, emotional, and intellectual breakdown that happens when you lose the battle against yourself.

"We made a screenplay inspired by ‘The Most Dangerous Game’, but set in the inner forest, with each remaining bandmate representing one the aforementioned three aspects of humanity. This was incredibly hard to film as Alex put himself in a LOT of physical danger to pull it off. We hope you enjoy it.”

The Offering partly tracked Home at Carriage House Studios in Stamford CT, a place where diverse pop, rock and metal artists recorded influential albums including Pantera, Fates Warning, Overkill, Deftones, BoySetsFire or Sugar. Home was then mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman (Dimmu Borgir, In Flames, Opeth, Arch Enemy, Bring Me The Horizon, Architects and many more).

Fredrik Nordström about Home: “This is the most crazy and insane music I ever worked with, I love it!”

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Waste Away”

“Lovesick”

“Ultraviolence”

“A Dance With Diana”

“Failure (S.O.S.)”

“Hysteria”

“Glory”

“Home”

"Failure (S.O.S.)" lyric video:

The Offering have announced a number of European shows including the legendary Wacken Open Air (Germany), Free & Easy in Munich and and FEZEN Festival in Hungary. More dates will be announced shortly.

Alexander Richichi (vocals) about coming to Europe: “Since our teens, we (The Offering) have heard rumors about the majesty of the European metal scene. Like a myth - stories of the grandness and the abundance of fans of the European festivals travel across the Atlantic to us, mocking us and reminding us that our scene is lacking. The Offering is humbly grateful for the opportunity to travel to historic festivals to play and share our art. This is a dream for most, if not every metal musician. We recognize our opportunity and will do everything to make it the best for you, our listeners. Let’s have some fun.”

Dates:

July

20 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

25 - Takarodó, Hungary - Fezen Festival

28 - Munich, Germany - Free & Easy (Werkstatt-Studio)

August

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

(Photo - Joshua West)