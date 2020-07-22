THE OFFERING Release “Waste Away” Guitar And Bass Playthrough Video

Boston’s The Offering are anything but orthodox. The high-flying quartet have a way of cleverly suffusing all their influences—from black and death to heavy and modern to thrash and power to nü and hardcore—into their story-like songs. Over time (and across many refinement sessions), The Offering have developed their all-in dynamic into a signature sound.

The band used the recent downtime to film a playthrough for the song “Waste Away”:

Nishad George (guitars) comments: “We were sick of being inside all day, so Spencer and I decided to head to the beach to for a playthrough in the heat. You can bet that touring is the first thing we’ll get to when this pandemic settles. Until then... here’s ‘Waste Away’.”

“Waste Away” is taken from their debut album, Home, that was released in August of 2019.

The Offering partly tracked Home at Carriage House Studios in Stamford CT, a place where diverse pop, rock and metal artists recorded influential albums including Pantera, Fates Warning, Overkill, Deftones, BoySetsFire or Sugar. Home was then mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman (Dimmu Borgir, In Flames, Opeth, Arch Enemy, Bring Me The Horizon, Architects and many more).

Fredrik Nordström about Home: “This is the most crazy and insane music I ever worked with, I love it!”

Tracklisting:

“Waste Away”

“Lovesick”

“Ultraviolence”

“A Dance With Diana”

“Failure (S.O.S.)”

“Hysteria”

“Glory”

“Home”

“Lovesick”:

“Ultraviolence” video:

"Failure (S.O.S.)" lyric video: