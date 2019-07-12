THE OFFERING Streaming New Song "Lovesick"

Boston’s The Offering are streaming the song "Lovesick", from their debut album, Home, out worldwide on August 2 via Century Media. Listen to the song below, and pre-order the album here.

The Offering partly tracked Home at Carriage House Studios in Stamford CT, a place where diverse pop, rock and metal artists recorded influential albums including Pantera, Fates Warning, Overkill, Deftones, BoySetsFire or Sugar. Home was then mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman (Dimmu Borgir, In Flames, Opeth, Arch Enemy, Bring Me The Horizon, Architects and many more).

Fredrik Nordström about Home: “This is the most crazy and insane music I ever worked with, I love it!”

Tracklisting:

“Waste Away”

“Lovesick”

“Ultraviolence”

“A Dance With Diana”

“Failure (S.O.S.)”

“Hysteria”

“Glory”

“Home”

“Lovesick”:

“Ultraviolence” video:

"Failure (S.O.S.)" lyric video:

The Offering have announced a number of European shows including the legendary Wacken Open Air (Germany), Free & Easy in Munich and and FEZEN Festival in Hungary. More dates will be announced shortly.

Alexander Richichi (vocals) about coming to Europe: “Since our teens, we (The Offering) have heard rumors about the majesty of the European metal scene. Like a myth - stories of the grandness and the abundance of fans of the European festivals travel across the Atlantic to us, mocking us and reminding us that our scene is lacking. The Offering is humbly grateful for the opportunity to travel to historic festivals to play and share our art. This is a dream for most, if not every metal musician. We recognize our opportunity and will do everything to make it the best for you, our listeners. Let’s have some fun.”

Dates:

July

20 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

25 - Takarodó, Hungary - Fezen Festival

28 - Munich, Germany - Free & Easy (Werkstatt-Studio)

August

3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

(Photo - Joshua West)