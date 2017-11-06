THE OFFERING To Release Debut EP This Friday; US Release Shows Announced

The self-titled debut EP from Boston-based progressive metal outfit, The Offering, will be released on November 10th as 12” MLP and digitally. If you want to get hold of the very limited physical release (black 180 gram vinyl with etching and the entire EP on CD), then quickly head over to CM Distro.

“They came blazing through my club in Florida, both beauty, and beast, super impressive! The Offering simply has it all, monster guitars, Nun tight drumming, and one of the best new vocalists to emerge in years! A perfect hybrid of classic, and modern metal. ACCEPT THE OFFERING!” - Kelly Shaefer (Atheist)

The Offering was produced by guitarist Nishad George with engineering help from grammy-award-winning engineer Mark Fuller, and mixed and mastered by Andre Alvinzi and Jens Bogren at the renowned Fascination Street Studios (Arch Enemy, At The Gates, Opeth). Check out the EP’s opening track “Rat King” below.

The Offering tracklisting:

“Rat King”

“Tales Of Hell”

“The Well”

“Witch Pit”

“The Offering”

“Rat King”:

Live dates:

November

8 - Ralph’s Diner - Worcester, MA

10 - The Webster - Hartford, CT

11 - Arlene’s Grocery - New York City, NY

The Offering’s first studio album is scheduled to drop in summer/fall 2018.

Lineup:

Alex Richichi - Vocals

Nishad George - Guitars

Daniel Martinez Del Campo - Guitars

Yoav Ruiz-Feingold - Bass

Steve Finn - Drums