THE OLD DEAD TREE Streaming The End EP Ahead Of Official Release

French dark metal outfit, The Old Dead Tree, have shared the full stream of their new EP, The End, which is out tomorrow, December 6. With this final chapter, the band is closing their career by paying one last tribute to their long-lost friend. The EP includes a bonus DVD containing an extensive documentary on the band's career. You can hear the offering below.



Vocalist/Guitarist Manuel Munoz comments: "My friends, 12 years after 'The Water Fields,' we're proud and happy to finally be able to give the band a proper ending. The 5 tracks from The End, and the final chapter of our journey, are now available!"



'The End' can be ordered in various formats here.

The End EP tracklisting:

"Sorry"

"Someone Should Know (The Truth)"

"Kids"

"Raise"

"The End... Again"

EP stream:

"The End... Again" lyric video:

