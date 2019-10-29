THE ORDER OF APOLLYON Premiere “Trident Of Flesh” From Iceland’s 2019 Ascension Festival

French black/death metallers The Order Of Apollyon reveal live video for the song "Trident Of Flesh", taken from the band's third studio album Moriah, released on Agonia Records. The video was recorded at Ascension Festival 2019, which is held in Iceland.

The Order Of Apollyon was formed in 2008 by then Aborted members, guitarist BST (ex-Aosoth, VI) and drummer Dan Wilding (Carcass). Over the course of two studio albums, "The Flesh" (2010) and "The Sword And The Dagger" (2015), the band forged themselves a distinct path through death and black metal soundscapes, that evoke of Behemoth or Mgła, but with and edge towards French black metal in the vein of Aosoth or VI. After a line-up reconfiguration, forced by Wilding's transition to Carcass and conflicting schedules amongst remaining members, the band's French roots gained the upper hand. BST started off new and recruited veterans of his native black metal scene, including members of Temple Of Baal, Hell Militia and Merrimack. Their third album "Moriah", released last year on Agonia Records, is a testament to the new line-up, which introduced stability and evoked deeper levels of teamwork within the band. It is, without a doubt, the most coherent, mature and creative work the band ever put out.

Moriah was recorded, mixed and mastered at BST Studio, except for drums, which were recorded at Studio de Saint-Loup. The cover artwork was created by Vincent Lécuyer.

Lineup:

BST - guitars and vocals

SR - guitars and vocals

AK - bass and vocals

JZ - drums