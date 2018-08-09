THE ORDER OF APOLLYON Reveal First Details For New Album; In-Studio Video Streaming

French black/death metal band The Order Of Apollyon have announced the title and street date for their third studio album, the successor to The Sword And The Dagger from 2015.

The band's Agonia Records debut (excl. a split release with label mates VI and Temple Of Baal from 2017) is titled Moriah and is set to be released on October 26th. A video from Moriah's recording sessions, featuring unmixed and unmastered bits of new music, can be seen below:

The Order Of Apollyon was formed in 2008 by then Aborted members BST (guitars and vocals, also ex-Aosoth, VI) and Dan Wilding. They were joined by guitarist James McIlroy and bassist/vocalist Peter Benjamin, and started working on their debut album, The Flesh, which was released in 2010 via Listenable Records.

Conflicting schedules caused the lineup to be modified, with drummer Dan Wilding being recruited by death metal legends Carcass, at the time the band was producing their second full-length The Sword And The Dagger. After concluding the recordings, The Order Of Apollyon started off new, with the additions of members of the French underground black metal scene: SR (Hell Militia, Temple Of Baal) on guitars and vocals, AK (Merrimack, Vorkreist, Decline Of The I) on bass and vocals, and JZ on drums.

For the first time in The Order Of Apollyon's history, the third album Moriah has been rehearsed and prepared by a stable lineup, with each member being able to add his own touch. The recording sessions took place at BST Studio, except for drums which were recorded at Studio de Saint-Loup.

More details, including cover artwork and album formats, will be revealed shortly.

Lineup:

BST - guitars and vocals

SR - guitars and vocals

AK - bass and vocals

JZ - drums