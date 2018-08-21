THE ORDER OF APOLLYON Reveal Moriah Album Artwork, Tracklisting; "Rites Of The Immolator" Lyric Video Streaming

French blackened death metal unit The Order Of Apollyon reveal full details surrounding their recently announced studio album Moriah" due out October 26th via Agonia Records. Replete with artwork from Vincent Lécuyer, the band's third instalment - cut by a reconfigured lineup - will include eight new songs. The first single is available for streaming now, in the form of a lyric video. Listen to "Rites Of The Immolator" below.

Co-founder, guitarist, vocalist and producer, BST, commented: "This third full-length release is without a doubt the most coherent and mature work we've ever put out. The fact that we have had for the first time in the band's history a stable line-up of devoted individuals with similar goals made this possible, and filled the production process with powerful creative energy."

The Order Of Apollyon was formed in 2008 by then Aborted members, guitarist BST (ex-Aosoth, VI) and drummer Dan Wilding (Carcass). Over the course of two studio albums, The Flesh (2010) and The Sword And The Dagger (2015), the band forged themselves a distinct path through death and black metal soundscapes, that evoke of Behemoth or Mgła, but with and edge towards French black metal in the vein of Aosoth or VI. After a lineup reconfiguration, forced by Wilding's transition to Carcass and conflicting schedules amongst remaining members, the band's French roots gained the upper hand. BST started off new and recruited veterans of his native black metal scene, including members of Temple Of Baal, Hell Militia and Merrimack. The new album Moriah is a testament to the new lineup, which introduced stability and evoked deeper levels of teamwork within the band. It is, without a doubt, the most coherent, mature and creative work the band put out.

Moriah was recorded, mixed and mastered at BST Studio, except for drums which were recorded at Studio de Saint-Loup.

Album formats:

- Digipack CD

- Black LP

- Red LP

- T-shirt

- Digital

Tracklisting:

"The Lies Of Moriah"

"Rites Of The Immolator"

"Grey Father"

"The Cradle"

"The Original Cries Of Jerusalem"

"Trident Of Flesh"

"Soldat"

"A Monument"

"Rites Of The Immolator" lyric video:

Recording video:

Lineup:

BST - guitars and vocals

SR - guitars and vocals

AK - bass and vocals

JZ - drums