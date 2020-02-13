THE ORDER OF CHAOS Featuring INTO ETERNITY Vocalist AMANDA KIERNAN Release "Believe In The Demon" Lyric Video

Canada's The Order Of Chaos (featuring Into Eternity vocalist Amanda Kiernan) have released the second single, "Believe In The Demon", from their upcoming Maniacal album. Watch the clip below.

“'Believe In The Demon' is the first song we wrote for this album and is quite possibly the heaviest song The Order of Chaos has ever written. It is a dark song that explores the prevalence of mental illness in modern society, and the maniacal voices we all have inside our heads. If you have seen The Order of Chaos live in the past year or so, you have probably already heard it, as it was one of the heavy hitters in the most recent setlist," says John Simon Fallon.

Maniacal is the band's first release in over two years since the release of the Night Terror EP and their first full-length album, Apocalypse Moon, was released over four years ago. It's a powerful, fast, to the point, hard-hitting 10-song LP full of memorable choruses and catchy hooks.

The album was engineered by Diego Fernandez at Oracle Studios and Nathan Kidd at Method Music Productions in Edmonton, AB and was mixed by Nino Laurenne at Sonic Pump Studios in Helsinki, Finland (Wintersun, Amorphis, Sonata Arctica) along with mastering done by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers Mastering in Espoo, Finland (Rammstein, Volbeat).

This album is The Order of Chaos' most mature, cohesive and dynamic songwriting effort to date and the band is incredibly excited to share it with everyone who has supported them through the past 15 years as well as to all their maniacal heavy metal fans across the globe.

The album will be formally released in 2020, with several additional singles being released over the next few months. Additional details regarding a formal label/distribution deal and future plans for the group will also be released at a later date.

Maniacal tracklist:

"Breakpoint"

"Maniacal"

"Believe In The Demon"

"Silver Lining"

"Dangerous Games"

"Twist Of Fate"

"The Eve Of Destruction"

"Ride The Low"

"Storms On Horizon"

"The Downfall Of Belief"

"Breakpoint" lyric video:

The Order Of Chaos:

John Simon Fallon - Guitars

Amanda Kiernan - Vocals

Jonathan Webster - Drums

John Saturley - Guitars

Slava Fedossenko - Bass

(Photo: Barrett Klesko - FadeBack Studios United)