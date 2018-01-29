The Original MISFITS Return To Where It All Began; New Jersey Show Scheduled In May With Support From SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, MURPHY'S LAW

After two unforgettable shows to close out 2017 in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, The Original Misfits will finally make their triumphant return to where it all began over 30 years ago in New Jersey.

Today, The Original Misfits have announced that the band will reunite for their only area performance at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on May 19th. Now fans on the east coast will have their first opportunity to experience reunited original singer/songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only. This unprecedented reunion and lineup of legendary horror-punk trailblazers/modern-metal pioneers was one of the hottest tickets of 2017, and will now undoubtedly be again in 2018.

Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of The Original Misfits. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 30th at 10 AM, EST until Thursday, February 1st at 10 PM, EST through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete pre-sale details visit citiprivatepass.com. Ticket prices starting at $49.50 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 2nd at 10 a.m. EST at ticketmaster.com.

From the time of their first gig in 1977, the Misfits and their iconic imagery went on to become one of the most crucially influential, genre-defying bands to ever emerge from North America. The Misfits significance extends well beyond the narrowed path of punk rock, metal & hardcore. Although not cognizant of how significant they would become, what The Original Misfits achieved in their initial seven-year window deconstructed and redefined rock music.

The Misfits with Danzig’s anthemic songs and unmistakable voice, Only’s ferocious bass sound, and the Original Misfits melody-induced choruses and authentically bruising musicianship, cemented their importance with all ensuing generations. And now legions of diehard fans from around the world will have the opportunity to hear the original band that forges a level of intensity unprecedented in the new millennium. Don’t miss this important chapter in the legendary band’s legacy of brutality.