THE OSBOURNES To Stage Partial Reunion On The Travel Channel; New Paranormal Series To Launch In August

Variety is reporting that The Osbournes, the heavy-metal family that wowed MTV viewers nearly two decades ago, are set to stage a partial reunion on Travel Channel.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne will join their son, Jack, for eight hour-long episodes of “The Osbournes Want To Believe”, a series that has Jack Osbourne trying to convince his parents of the veracity of shocking clips of purported paranormal activity. In the series premiere, Jack Osbourne shares video footage of poltergeists, haunted dolls, UFOs and unidentifiable beasts. The show debuts Sunday, August 2 at 10 PM, eastern.

“We see if I can poke at my parents” over such things as ghosts and UFOs, says Jack Osbourne, in an interview. With families hunkering down due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, he says, his family’s schedules freed up time so his parents could take part in the project - largely conducted in their home.

“It’s actually going to be a lot of fun,” he adds. His sister, Kelly Osbourne, is not taking part, but the series will mark the first time all three members of the clan have appeared on TV together in a series since the family’s landmark MTV program.

(Photo - Travel Channel)