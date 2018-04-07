THE OUTFIT Premiers "Wire" Music Video

Chicago's The Outfit have released an official music video for their single "Wire". The song comes from the band's self-titled debut album, out now via Pavement Entertainment, distributed by MRI/Sony-Orchard.

"Wire" possesses a high-energy sound and goes all out with its riveting riffs, solid rhythms, and punchy vocals. The video showcases The Outfit performing in a warehouse, which successfully captures the spirit of pure, raw, unfiltered rock.

Ultimately, the band wants to bring the rock scene back to basics with an edge. "Wire" will surely follow the success of the album's lead single "Soldier Boy", which currently has over 16,000 streams on Spotify and has been receiving airplay all over Rock Radio stations. The single is currently number 45 on Mediabase's Active Rock Chart, closing in on a top 40 position.

Watch the new video below.

Tracklisting:

“Wire”

“Lucky One”

“TKO”

“Soldier Boy”

“Unfolds”

“Just As One”

“Miracle”

“No Lights On”

“Hot Love”

“Wire” video:

“Soldier Boy” video: