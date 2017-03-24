THE OUTLAWS - “Gunsmoke” Lyric Video Streaming

Southern rock legends, The Outlaws, have released a lyric video for the song “Gunsmoke”, featured on the new double live album, Legacy Live. You can find the video below.

The Outlaws is a band of brothers bound together by history, harmony and the road. It’s about a group that respects its own legacy while refusing to be defined by its past. But most of all, it’s about playing live, playing for their audience. The sextet proves just how well this combination works with Legacy Live, out now via Steamhammer/SPV. Order the album at this location.

“I want people to hear this album and see our show and realize that The Outlaws are still there,” says founding member and front man Henry Paul. “Our goal is to unite the fans and bring the group back into the limelight.”

Tracklisting:

CD 1

“Intro

“There Goes Another Love Song”

“Hurry Sundown”

“Hidin' Out In Tennessee”

“Freeborn Ma”

“Born To Be Bad”

“Song In The Breeze”

“Girl From Ohio”

“Holiday”

“Gunsmoke”

“Grey Ghost”

CD 2

“South Carolina”

“So Long”

“Prisoner”

“Cold Harbor”

“Trail Of Tears”

“It's About Pride”

“Waterhole”

“Knoxville Girl”

“Green Grass & High Tides Forever”

“(Ghost) Riders In The Sky”

“Gunsmoke” lyric video:

“It’s About Pride” lyric video:

Lineup:

Henry Paul - guitars, vocals

Monte Yoho - drums

Chris Anderson - lead guitar, vocals

Randy Threet - bass, vocals

Dave Robbins - keyboards, vocals

Steve Grisham - lead guitar, vocals