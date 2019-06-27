THE OZZWALDS Perform "Born To Be ZAKK WYLDE"; Video

On June 15, 2019, Mark “Weissguy” Weiss celebrated his 60th birthday at his home in Rumson, New Jersey. Among the guests were friends and family along with some of Mark’s rock star friends of which he had photographed over the decades.

Jerry Gaskill of Kings X, Ted Poley of Danger Danger, Neil Smith of White Tiger, Steve Brown and P.J. Farley of Trixter, Derek Taylor of Overkill , Paul Crook of Meat Loaf, Franke Previte of Franke and the Knockouts, Chris Cafferty of Trans Siberian Orchestra and Savatage, JD DeServio of Black Label Society and his bandmate and guitar player to Ozzy Osbourne for the last thirty years Zakk Wylde.

Zakk performed “Fire it Up” with musicians from the Rockit Academy, a non-profit school of which Weiss is on their Artist Advisory board; kids age 8 to 18. Barbarann, Zakk’s wife and his son, Sabbath were there as well to join in the festivities. During the party, Mark and Zakk perform “Born to Be Zakk Wylde” live. The song is a parody the two recorded in 1987 at a strip mall at the Jersey shore shortly after Zakk received the news that he was officially Ozzy’s new guitarist.

