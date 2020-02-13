The Path To Shred: One-Stop Absolute Beginners Guide To Learning Guitar

Whether you’re a teenager influenced by the latest rock and metal players, or you’re a little bit older and always fancied it, playing the guitar can be a rewarding experience. Not only do you learn a skill, but you also get to embrace the music you love at a deeper level.

So, you’ve decided to learn guitar but don’t probably know where to start.

In 2020, learning the guitar has never been easier thanks to many amazing online resources. In this article, we will cover the basics you will need to go from hero to… well, not hero, but close enough. Here you will see how to get your journey off to a great start, giving you the tools to expand your playing later on.

Step 1: Get a Guitar

Needless to say, you won’t get very far without a guitar. While some people borrow a guitar to learn, this should only be a short-term solution. To be able to put the hours in to become the next Steve Vai, your own guitar is essential. When choosing a beginner guitar, it’s good to know that you are spoilt for choice.

There has never been a better time to be entering the guitar market. All the major guitar brands have budget models, such as Fender (Squire), Gibson (Epiphone), Jackson, Ibanez, and many more. Moreover, there are so many different styles and types of guitar. Some of them are easier to play than others if you are a beginner.

Here are some important rules to remember:

- A bad guitar will almost always sound bad no matter how good you are.

- As a beginner, it is probably best to stick with an affordable guitar. Choose one from a reputable brand and don’t spend more than $200.

Importantly, many guitar brands have created beginner bundles. These “guitar packs” include the guitar, a small amplifier, a case, a strap, and a tuner. Amazingly, many of these bundles are excellent and available for under $200.

Step 2: Get in Tune

Many guides showing beginners how to learn the guitar say that you absolutely need to know how to tune the instrument. This is not the case. Of course, as you progress and your skill level increases, knowing how to tune your guitar is an important skill. However, unless you are musically gifted it is unlikely you will have the musical ear to tune your axe as a beginner.

Luckily, you don’t have to learn to play with an out of tune guitar. There are several options available to help you:

Microphone-based tuner – As the name suggests, these tuners have an integrated microphone and need the guitar to be plugged in. These are accurate tuners and are included in many beginner bundles.

Pedal tuner – Pedal tuners are very accurate and most pro guitarists have one on their pedalboard.

Smartphone app – Numerous smartphone apps allow you to tune your instrument. They are not as accurate as other tuners, but still good enough for most beginners.

Step 3: Know the Strings

Most of us know that a guitar has six strings, but few beginners know what those strings are. If you’ve never picked up a guitar and someone asks you to play a “D” string, you wouldn’t know where to start. Luckily, learning the strings is easy. Knowing the strings will help you better understand instructions and read guitar tabs.

The guitar strings from thickest to thinnest are: E A D G B E

Note: Guitar tabs (tablature) is a musical notation that is easier to understand than traditional music reading. Instead of musical notes, tabs show the number of the fret on each string you need to play for a piece of music.

Step 4: Learn the Basic Chords

Of course, the whole point of you being able to learn the guitar is to play songs. The easiest way to access classic songs is to learn the chords. Just about any song that has ever been made can be broken down into a chord structure.

Sure, it’s amazing to be able to solo up and down the guitar neck like Eddie Van Halen, but it’s the chords that underpin the music. If you learn just the basic guitar chords you will have a key to unlock thousands of songs. Because chords and strumming are easier at a beginner level, you can also be playing something that sounds like music sooner than you expect.

Now You’re Ready to Start

The steps above are just the beginning. However, they equip you with the tools to start your guitar journey and learn the basics of playing. It’s always a wise choice to get guitar lessons, but you can definitely learn the guitar on your own. Whichever path you take, the steps above will be fundamental to your journey.



(Photo credit: Pexels.com)