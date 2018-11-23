THE PICTUREBOOKS Release "Howling Wolf" Music Video

As they prepare for their mammoth European tour with Clutch, The Picturebooks have finished work on their upcoming album, The Hands Of Time, and present the first video, for the song "Howling Wolf".

Shot in Yucca Valley, California, “Howling Wolf” puts the band right at home - endless open roads, surrounded by nothingness, going nowhere fast. Accompanied by good friend Imogen Lehtonen who appeared on the band’s very first cover and in their "Your Kisses Burn Like Fire" video, The Picturebooks love of friendship, motorcycles, old guitars and dirty blues is perfectly captured.

“The lyrics to 'Howling Wolf' say it all," declares frontman Fynn Grabke. “'I was raised a someone guitar in hand - leaving this small town into foreign land'. That´s what our lives are all about. Touring our asses off, coming to your town howling like wolves!"

The new album, The Hands Of Time, was again produced in the band's own studio by The Picturebooks and Claus Grabke, and will be released on March 8th, right after the tour with Monster Truck.

Fynn Grabke (vocals, guitar) and Philipp Mirtschink (drums) comment: "On our next album we´re introducing a bunch of instruments we had never used on an album before. For 'Howling Wolf' the Mandolin fit perfectly, adding an all new vibe but keeping true to The Picturebooks sound aesthetic."